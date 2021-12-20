FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT) Stock Price Down 1.3%

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT)’s stock price fell 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $172.53 and last traded at $174.21. 8,786 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 14,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.59.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,786,000.

