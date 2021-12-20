FLIP Hits 24-Hour Volume of $818.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 42% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. FLIP has a market capitalization of $683,828.84 and $818.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded 46.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00040247 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007009 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

