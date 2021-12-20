Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells $1,428,389.47 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Jo Natauri sold 39,491 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $1,428,389.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Jo Natauri sold 100,000 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $3,829,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $33.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.25. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. Equities analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flywire in the second quarter valued at $394,163,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Flywire in the second quarter valued at $659,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Flywire in the second quarter valued at $5,511,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the second quarter valued at $6,030,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Flywire in the second quarter valued at $3,674,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

