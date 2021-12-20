Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.30.

FLYW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $347,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 39,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $1,428,389.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 377,950 shares of company stock worth $15,048,505 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter worth approximately $600,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter worth approximately $11,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLYW traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.07. 1,859,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,627. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.25.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

