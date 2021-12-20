Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTAI. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 45.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

FTAI traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.27. 40,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,807. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.87. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.50.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $135.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is presently -67.35%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

