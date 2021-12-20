Foster & Motley Inc. Invests $373,000 in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $16.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

