Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases New Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,501 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,889,000 after purchasing an additional 58,216 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 22.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 11.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 61,816 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NetApp by 26.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,529,000 after purchasing an additional 100,986 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NetApp by 1,469.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,048 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $88.06 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $94.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.24.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on NTAP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.11.

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,616 shares of company stock worth $3,731,108 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

