Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 296.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 164.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 32.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $214.77 on Monday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.28 and a 1 year high of $220.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.32.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

