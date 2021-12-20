Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,205 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after acquiring an additional 808,192 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 191,383 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $82.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.60. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $92.32. The firm has a market cap of $123.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

