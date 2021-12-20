Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 2,599 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP stock opened at $168.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $232.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.