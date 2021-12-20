Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 675 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Chubb by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.88.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CB opened at $189.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $144.00 and a 1 year high of $197.92. The firm has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

