Frax Hits Market Capitalization of $1.51 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, Frax has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and $21.03 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00052085 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,874.85 or 0.08287477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,816.43 or 1.00130290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00074751 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00047138 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002634 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,505,574,682 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.