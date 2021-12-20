freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €23.64 ($26.56).

FNTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($28.65) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.58) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €20.80 ($23.37) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($30.34) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($30.34) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

FRA FNTN opened at €22.94 ($25.78) on Monday. freenet has a fifty-two week low of €3.22 ($3.62) and a fifty-two week high of €32.92 ($36.99). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €21.67.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

