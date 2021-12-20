frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Trading Up 3%

Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $34.50. 445 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 475,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average of $43.47.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,514.29%. frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $176,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

frontdoor Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

