Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Communications Parent Inc. offers services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice and Frontier Secure(R) digital protection solutions. Frontier Business(TM) offers communications solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is based in NORWALK, Conn. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FYBR. Raymond James upped their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an underweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.71.

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average of $29.71. Frontier Communications Parent has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $929,415,000. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $550,502,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at $299,835,000. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $194,477,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $169,768,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

