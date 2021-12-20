Fusion (FSN) Price Hits $0.80

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Fusion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $56.40 million and $3.12 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fusion has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,859.03 or 0.99922915 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001410 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 70,413,431 coins. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

