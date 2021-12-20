FUTURAX (FTXT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,084.00

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 43.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 20th. One FUTURAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 199.3% higher against the US dollar. FUTURAX has a market cap of $98,284.51 and approximately $2,084.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FUTURAX alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.60 or 0.00382686 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009620 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000100 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000840 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $629.58 or 0.01356641 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FTXT is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUTURAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUTURAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.