FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of FGBI opened at $20.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $23.06. The company has a market cap of $223.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $318,000. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 4,000 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.94 per share, with a total value of $91,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,100 shares of company stock worth $182,905 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

