FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Home Bancorp, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Home Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.89.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 15.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Home Bancorp stock opened at $40.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average is $38.93. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Home Bancorp by 339.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 32,913 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Home Bancorp by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Bancorp by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

