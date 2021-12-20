Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Director Buys $54,800.00 in Stock

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Director Linda West bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GRTX stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.79. 113,497,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,102,104. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $100.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.12. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $12.99.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRTX. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $104,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 4,367.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 269,758 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $393,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 52.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $110,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

