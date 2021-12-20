Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Director Linda West Buys 20,000 Shares

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Director Linda West bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTX traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $3.79. 113,497,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,104. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $100.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Galera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRTX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

