Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Director Linda West Buys 20,000 Shares

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Director Linda West bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:GRTX traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $3.79. 113,497,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,104. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $100.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.12.
Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRTX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.
About Galera Therapeutics
Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.
