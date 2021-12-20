GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to report $88.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.23 million and the lowest is $87.91 million. GasLog Partners reported sales of $85.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year sales of $323.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $321.09 million to $325.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $317.53 million, with estimates ranging from $315.02 million to $320.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GasLog Partners.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.94 million. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 28.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLOP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

NYSE GLOP traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 147,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,505. The firm has a market cap of $208.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.73. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in GasLog Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. 21.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Article: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.