GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the November 15th total of 793,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GCP shares. TheStreet lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $31.85 on Monday. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $249.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCP. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the third quarter worth $8,711,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 203.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 383,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,928,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,783,000 after acquiring an additional 343,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 89.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 241,457 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 126.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 85,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

