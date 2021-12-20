Gcp Student Living Plc (OTCMKTS:GCPSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gcp Student Living Plc (OTCMKTS:GCPSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the November 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCPSF remained flat at $$1.55 on Monday. Gcp Student Living has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55.

