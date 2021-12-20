Gems (GEM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $24,338.00

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Gems has a market cap of $404,832.44 and approximately $24,338.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Gems has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gems alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00039270 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

Gems (GEM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.