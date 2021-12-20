General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in General Electric by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares during the period.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $91.45 on Monday. General Electric has a one year low of $82.88 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.33.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on GE. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.87.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

