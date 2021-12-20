GeyserCoin (GSR) Price Hits $0.0060 on Major Exchanges

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 20th. GeyserCoin has a total market cap of $9,814.89 and $1.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeyserCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GeyserCoin has traded down 41.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89,698.95 or 1.94502031 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin (CRYPTO:GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,638,751 coins. GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

