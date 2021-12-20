Girard Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,248,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after buying an additional 441,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Alphabet by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 679,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,034,000 after buying an additional 342,356 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,814.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,904.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,773.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total value of $8,127,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,518,971. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

