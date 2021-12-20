Girard Partners LTD. Sells 3,092 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $984,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.5% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $42,605,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in S&P Global by 7.3% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 154,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $464.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $458.66 and its 200 day moving average is $436.78. The stock has a market cap of $111.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

