Girard Partners LTD. Sells 39,773 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 39,773 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 38,177 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.3% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 16,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $106.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.85, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.79 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 421.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

