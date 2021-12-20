Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of analysts recently commented on GJNSY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.
Shares of OTCMKTS GJNSY remained flat at $$23.76 during midday trading on Monday. 39 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $26.95.
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.
