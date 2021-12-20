Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Acquires $161,900.00 in Stock

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $161,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ GWRS opened at $16.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $378.46 million, a P/E ratio of 185.67, a P/E/G ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0246 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.16%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 65.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 20.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 333.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

GWRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Global Water Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

