Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $361.26 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will post $361.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $358.26 million and the highest is $366.40 million. Globant reported sales of $232.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.90.

GLOB traded down $4.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $267.38. The stock had a trading volume of 420,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,595. Globant has a twelve month low of $188.67 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Globant by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,163,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Globant during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,003,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

