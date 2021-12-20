Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lowered its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,525,000 after acquiring an additional 385,544 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $583,256,000 after acquiring an additional 478,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Globant by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $351,369,000 after acquiring an additional 49,215 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Globant by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,914,000 after acquiring an additional 16,714 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Globant by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,012,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,947,000 after acquiring an additional 105,164 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.90.

NYSE GLOB opened at $271.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 131.34 and a beta of 1.42. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $188.67 and a 52 week high of $354.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.60.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Globant’s revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

