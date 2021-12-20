Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% in the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 86,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $148.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.39 billion, a PE ratio of 65.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

