Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 6.4% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter worth $243,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Xylem by 26.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Xylem by 100.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Xylem by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $242,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,238 shares of company stock worth $8,713,136. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.09.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $115.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.73. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.63 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

