Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 7.8% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 20.3% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.6% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MA stock opened at $349.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $343.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.46. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.40.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.