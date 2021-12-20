Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $4.50 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 8,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 2,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 31.9% during the third quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $8,363,236.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 73,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $12,345,919.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 267,623 shares of company stock worth $45,107,201 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BR opened at $175.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.71. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $137.91 and a one year high of $185.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

