Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 188 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Full18 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 21.0% during the second quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 49,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.2% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 41.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,266,000 after acquiring an additional 391,675 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Global Payments by 263.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 66,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after buying an additional 47,840 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 16.6% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,335. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.30.

Shares of GPN opened at $128.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.36. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

