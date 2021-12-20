Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Short Interest Update

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the November 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 969,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Golar LNG by 73.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Golar LNG by 783.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 3.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 54.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 35,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLNG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.12. 34,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,376. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $15.12.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

