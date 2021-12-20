Good Life Advisors LLC Has $230,000 Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 42,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 42.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,340,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $31.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average is $34.23. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

