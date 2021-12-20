Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 183.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,514 shares of company stock valued at $5,680,222 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $85.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $86.96.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

