Good Life Advisors LLC Takes Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,829,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,689,000 after acquiring an additional 420,200 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,419,000 after buying an additional 451,108 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,070,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,539,000 after buying an additional 161,100 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 2,602,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,408,000 after buying an additional 1,696,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,509,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,790,000 after buying an additional 181,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $7.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $7.62.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 40.79%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $361,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $751,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,111 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

