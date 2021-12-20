Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives $22.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

GOSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $29,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 193.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 62.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the second quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOSS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 445,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,673. The company has a market capitalization of $808.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $14.30.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

