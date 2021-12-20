Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 877,400 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 83.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,676,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,739 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 70.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 56.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,663,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 603,317 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,485,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 40,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 34.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,482,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 378,180 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 25,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,832. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 17.32%.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.