Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €27.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($30.90) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GYC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.40 ($28.54) price target on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.21) price target on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($29.21) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($26.97) price target on Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.71 ($27.77).

GYC stock opened at €20.84 ($23.42) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €22.53. Grand City Properties has a 12-month low of €16.61 ($18.66) and a 12-month high of €20.14 ($22.63).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

