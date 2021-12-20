Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Short Interest Up 18.3% in November

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,632,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the November 15th total of 2,224,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 431.5 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GWLIF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.45.

Shares of GWLIF stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.00. 7,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,464. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.19. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $32.02.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

