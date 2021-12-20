Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 230,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GTBIF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $47.25 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$71.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Green Thumb Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.58.

OTCMKTS:GTBIF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 625,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,509. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.03. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $39.11.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01).

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

