Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Price Target Raised to C$2.75

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

GRN opened at C$2.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$2.90.

Get Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) alerts:

About Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V)

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.