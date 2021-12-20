Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Price Target Raised to C$2.75

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
GRN opened at C$2.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$2.90.
About Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V)
Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.