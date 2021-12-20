GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 424,200 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the November 15th total of 335,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 51.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,366,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 290.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 173,348 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth approximately $995,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 5,335.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 80,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 42.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 61,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.86. 7,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,188. The company has a market cap of $809.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.71. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

